Incumbent Barnaby Joyce is polling well in early counting, boasting 50.7 per cent of the vote with 17.6 per cent counted. Some predictors have already called the seat for the Nationals.
However, the current tally actually represents a 4.2 per cent swing against Mr Joyce, with Labor on track for one of its strongest results in the electorate since the 1990s.
At the time of writing Indpendent Matt Sharpham was polling third-best, ahead of The Greens, One Nation, Liberal Democrats, Australia United Party and Independent Natasha Ledger.
Nationally there are some key battles still in the balance, with senior members of parliament under threat.
THE voting polls have officially closed across the eastern seaboard, and New England residents now have to wait for counting before finding out who has won the seat.
Incumbent Barnaby Joyce, who is also the Nationals leader and deputy prime minister, is the strong favourite among the eight candidates, which includes Labor's Laura Hughes, The Greens' Carol Sparks, Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Richard Thomas, Liberal Democrats' Pavlo Samios, United Australia Party's Cindy Duncan, and Independents Matt Sharpham and Natasha Ledger.
A significant amount of people voted in pre-poll this year throughout the electorate, but all votes from today will be counted first. The majority of pre-polls will also be counted on Saturday night.
A result for the New England is expected later tonight, while the final outcome for the nation may take longer to work out.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
