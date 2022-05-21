The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Federal election New England: polling closes across New England electorate, vote counting begins

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 21 2022 - 9:46am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE:

Incumbent Barnaby Joyce is polling well in early counting, boasting 50.7 per cent of the vote with 17.6 per cent counted. Some predictors have already called the seat for the Nationals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cody Tsaousis

Cody Tsaousis

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.