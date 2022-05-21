LABOR'S New England candidate Laura Hughes has conceded the election to incumbent Barnaby Joyce, but remains pleased with the party's efforts this campaign.
Labor look poised to create a swing against Mr Joyce, and Ms Hughes said that was an indication more people were looking for a change.
Advertisement
"In the New England I've certainly spoken with people who are keen for a change, this is a national stronghold, there's no two ways about that, I'm not pretending it's not," she said.
"But there are people who are looking for more action on a number of things, like climate change, secure jobs and good wages, aged care."
She said people were glad to have a choice at this election to express their dissatisfaction towards the Coalition government, and said her large team of hard-working volunteers had increased Labor's profile.
"We've had the most volunteers we've ever had, which is very exciting," she said.
"So we manned almost every booth in the electorate."
In a somber speech on election night, Barnaby Joyce has slammed wealthy and selfish voters in the inner city for weakening Australia.
The deputy prime minister, who has retained his seat, forecast a hung parliament.
"The better the suburb, the bigger the problem, that's what's happening" he said.
"Because they don't care if a person's really out of a job in a regional area, it's not really an issue to them but it's a big issue to our people."
The Liberal Party appears to have lost seats in metropolitan electorates in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney to both Labor, the 'teal' independents, and the Greens.
He said there had been two elections: in regional and urban Australia.
"In regional Australia we're going very well," he said.
"In a lot of areas the Nats have got swings too them, not away from them, too them."
The 18-year veteran MP has been returned as member for New England in his fifth election, but still doesn't know if he'll keep his position as deputy prime minister.
In a speech in which he paid tribute to his small army of volunteers on Saturday night, and put his faith in the Northern Territory electorate of Lingiara, the coal seat of Hunter, and pre-poll and postal votes to retain government.
Mr Joyce said whatever government was elected would be a "fracturous" one.
"From what I can see: hung parliament, that's what I reckon we're off too," he said.
Advertisement
"That's going to be fracturous and difficult for whomever ends up as government."
Barnaby Joyce has predicted the National Party he leads will "do well" this election, with the coal electorate of the Hunter in play.
Mr Joyce told ABC said the party likes to campaign "below the radar", talking to votes one-on-one.
"I think we've got two election on here, the region Australia election and the urban Australia election," he said.
"In regional Australia they're just annoyed, especially at the Labor party.
"They think if they come up with a Sydney policy and somehow... put a bow on it it becomes a regional policy and it doesn't.
Advertisement
"They want you to protect their jobs, their jobs!'
The deputy prime minister is standing at his fifth election as member for New England.
He claimed the Labor party campaign in the coal electorate of the Hunter had given up
"I think it's on," he said.
"I think she's well and truly in play
"You have to remember, even asking that question - the Nats winning the hunter, gosh what does that say about the Labor party are going in regional areas?"
Advertisement
He said he didn't take any electorate for granted, even his own seat of New England.
Incumbent Barnaby Joyce is polling well in early counting, boasting 50.7 per cent of the vote with 17.6 per cent counted. Some predictors have already called the seat for the Nationals.
However, the current tally actually represents a 4.2 per cent swing against Mr Joyce, with Labor on track for one of its strongest results in the electorate since the 1990s.
At the time of writing Indpendent Matt Sharpham was polling third-best, ahead of The Greens, One Nation, Liberal Democrats, Australia United Party and Independent Natasha Ledger.
Nationally there are some key battles still in the balance, with senior members of parliament under threat.
Advertisement
THE voting polls have officially closed across the eastern seaboard, and New England residents now have to wait for counting before finding out who has won the seat.
Incumbent Barnaby Joyce, who is also the Nationals leader and deputy prime minister, is the strong favourite among the eight candidates, which includes Labor's Laura Hughes, The Greens' Carol Sparks, Pauline Hanson's One Nation's Richard Thomas, Liberal Democrats' Pavlo Samios, United Australia Party's Cindy Duncan, and Independents Matt Sharpham and Natasha Ledger.
A significant amount of people voted in pre-poll this year throughout the electorate, but all votes from today will be counted first. The majority of pre-polls will also be counted on Saturday night.
A result for the New England is expected later tonight, while the final outcome for the nation may take longer to work out.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.