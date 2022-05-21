The Northern Daily Leader
Federal election New England: Labor's Laura Hughes concedes victory to incumbent Barnaby Joyce

Cody Tsaousis
By Cody Tsaousis
Updated May 21 2022 - 11:06am, first published 11:00am
UPDATE:

ON THE UP: Labor's Laura Hughes has conceded the election to incumbent Barnaby Joyce, but remains pleased with the party's efforts this campaign. Photo: Gareth Gardner

LABOR'S New England candidate Laura Hughes has conceded the election to incumbent Barnaby Joyce, but remains pleased with the party's efforts this campaign.

Journalist

I'm a news reporter who enjoys covering politics and energy, but I will write about anything for my community. I moved to the New England in 2021 after spending several years in the Upper Hunter.

