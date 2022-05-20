Jack Davis ramps up his bid for a World Championship berth in Scotland this weekend.
The Tamworth BMX rider flew out on Sunday ahead of the first two World Cup rounds of the year in Glasgow.
He is riding high after winning the under-23s Oceania title last month, and hoping for a good result to enhance his prospects for the Australian team to compete at world champs in Nantes, France in July.
It will be the first of virtually three successive weekend's of racing - after this weekend there is a round of the European Cup and then the following weekend another World Cup round in the Netherlands - and the start of, all things going to plan, a lengthy overseas sojourn for the 19-year old.
He is looking to move to the US and base himself there for the foreseeable future.
In Europe, he will be racing in the newly-introduced under-23 division. It is a division below the elites, which he raced in last year, and will, he hopes, allow him to get a bit more racing and "high pressure racing" under his belt.
Not that he wasn't happy with his year last year. Davis thought he "did well for a first year elite". He proved he can be competitive against the best in the world.
He heads over with some good form behind him.
Along with the Oceania's he has also won two state rounds. But the Oceania's was the big one.
"That was a massive goal for me to tick that one off and that should bode well for booking my ticket for the World Championships," he said.
"Obviously you need to gain selection but being the Oceania champs it should help my case quite well."
Probably his biggest title to date, Davis said he was "pretty hyped" when he crossed that finish line, the win all the more special for having his dad Paul there to see it. It will probably be the last time he sees him race for a while.
"For him to see that for my last one before I go away was pretty special," he said.
He owes a lot to him, and his mum Katrina. They have, Davis acknowledged, played "the biggest role that anyone could" in getting him to where he is.
"I consider myself pretty spoilt because anything I need for my pursuit of this BMX dream they'll provide it for me," he said.
"I definitely wouldn't be given all these travelling opportunities and racing opportunities without them for sure."
Before heading off, Davis spent eight days training in Darwin, escaping the wet weather on the Gold Coast.
With the Tamworth track unrideable he has had to find alternative places to train, the Gold Coast being one of them.
"The plan was to come up here (Gold Coast) three or four weeks before flying out. But with the weather being so bad we (Davis and training partner Oli Moran) couldn't ride any tracks so we looked at some flights to Darwin, because we figured it would be dry, and it was, and flights were relatively cheap," he said.
The other big appeal was that Darwin has a super-cross hill, which as Davis explained is an 8m hill start.
"That's what all our racing is going to be off in Europe," he said.
"There's one in Brisbane but obviously that was rained out, so that was the only spot with an 8m hill that was dry."
Davis isn't going in with any expectations as such. His focus is really on putting in 100 per cent.
"It's all about effort for me," he said.
"If I put the effort in and every effort's 100 per cent I know I'm going to get the results."
