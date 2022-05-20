Polls have opened in the North West for the 2022 federal election.
In New England and Parkes, Nationals MPs Barnaby Joyce and Mark Coulton are seeking their fifth and sixth terms in office.
Advertisement
Labor challengers Laura Hughes and Jack Ayoub, plus a number of independent, Greens and minor party candidates are challenging the two long-term MPs.
The major issues of the campaign include a Nationals plan to spend $1.3 billion on a new Dungowan Dam, a Labor policy to construct a new critical care clinic to back up Tamworth hospital's emergency department, housing affordability and the cost of living, childcare access and more.
Voters have until 6pm this evening to be in line to cast their ballot.
After a last-minute reprieve on Friday, all voters who have COVID-19 can access the Australian Electoral Commission's telephone voting options, because they are not legally permitted to vote in person.
As many as eight million ballots have already been cast. The AEC this morning said that 5.54 million people have already voted at pre-poll centres, with 2.73 million people applying for a postal ballot.
But despite record numbers not attending an election-day polling booth, the big day is still anticipated to be a colourful affair, featuring Australia's famous and unique democracy sausage. It's one of the few days of the year volunteers from the different political parties see eye-to-eye.
The deputy prime minister, Mr Joyce, is running for his fourth term as member for New England, at his fifth election for the lower house seat.
Among the most recognisable faces and voices in the country, Mr Joyce has been in politics for 18 years, first as a Queensland Senator, and since 2013 as the member for New England.
Meanwhile, in the Division of Parkes, Nationals MP Mark Coulton is aiming to win a sixth term representing the enormous, sprawling electorate, which covers 49 per cent of NSW by area.
Mr Coulton is the only MP to represent the modern Parkes electorate, since a redistribution which took effect in 2007 merged it with the Gwydir electorate, making it the largest in NSW.
He has served in a range of ministries, including serving as National Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker, Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.