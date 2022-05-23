A CO-ACCUSED pair are set to stand a trial in the district court to fight charges levelled against them after police allegedly uncovered a drug and cash stash inside a people-mover parked on a suburban street.
Abdul Wasim Kherhhah and Trica Tresa Fletcher are both on bail and fronted an arraignment hearing remotely in Tamworth District Court last week, flanked by their solicitors.
Kherhhah pleaded not guilty to one count each of taking part in the supply of prohibited drugs in an indictable and commercial quantity, as well as dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime.
Allegations of participating in a criminal group, and possessing a prohibited drug, were listed as back-up charges by the prosecution.
Fletcher pleaded not guilty to dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime, worth about $71,000.
The court heard the co-accused man and woman could be waiting until mid-next year for their five-day trial to run in Tamworth District Court.
"Possibly May, given the bail status of the accused," the lawyer for the Crown said.
Judge Deborah Payne listed the matters in December for a readiness hearing, to check whether any problems had arisen before a trial could start.
Kherhhah and Fletcher both had their bail conditions continued.
The pair were arrested - along with two others who remain before the courts - after police patrolling for break-ins spotted a Toyota Tarago parked on Aberdeen Street in West Tamworth late at night on March 22, last year.
Officers said they stopped to talk to the vehicle's passengers after noticing the motor was running and no one was sitting in the driver's seat.
The van was then searched and police allegedly uncovered a $71,000 cash stash as well as supplies of the drug known as ice.
The matters were adjourned.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
