Federal Election

The seven Parkes candidates vying for your vote

EF
By Elizabeth Frias
Updated May 20 2022 - 5:04am, first published 5:00am
CANDIDATES: Top row: Peter Rothwell (Liberal Democrats), Petrus Van Der Steen (United Australia Party), Ben Fox (Informed Medical Options), Stuart Howe (Independent). Bottom row: Mark Coulton (National Party), Trish Frail (Greens), Jack Ayoub (Labor).

Sitting Nationals MP Mark Coulton is facing six contenders in Parkes electorate ahead of the federal election on May 21.

