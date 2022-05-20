Tamworth and Gunnedah will cast their ballots this weekend to determine if Nationals MPs Barnaby Joyce and Mark Coulton will get a second decade in office.
The deputy prime minister, Mr Joyce, is running for his fourth term as member for New England, at his fifth election for the lower house seat.
Advertisement
Among the most recognisable faces and voices in the country, Mr Joyce has been in politics for 18 years, first as a Queensland Senator, and since 2013 as the member for New England.
The Division of New England is one of the safest seats the National Party holds - the ninth safest coalition seat in the country - and has been held by the party for a century, aside from a 12-year period under Independent MP Tony Windsor.
Mr Joyce was elected to lead the National party and therefore to be Deputy Prime Minister in 2016.
In 2017, he was forced to step aside from the leadership as a result of a series of scandals, after resigning from parliament because he was a dual citizen of New Zealand. He was reelected with an increased majority at a by-election that year.
He regained the leadership in 2021 after successfully challenging then-leader Michael McCormack.
Meanwhile, in the Division of Parkes, Nationals MP Mark Coulton is aiming to win a sixth term representing the enormous, sprawling electorate, which covers 49 per cent of NSW by area.
Mr Coulton is the only MP to represent the modern Parkes electorate, since a redistribution which took effect in 2007 merged it with the Gwydir electorate, making it the largest in NSW.
He has served in a range of ministries, including serving as National Chief Whip, Deputy Speaker, Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, and Minister for Regional Health, Regional Communications and Local Government.
Tamworth Community Centre
Darling St, Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Tamworth East Public School
Napier St, East Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Tamworth West Public School
Advertisement
18 Church St, West Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Tamworth High School
Willis St, South Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
McCarthy Catholic College
Advertisement
2-62 Tribe St, North Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Peel High School
88 Gunnedah Rd, West Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Hillvue West Public School
Advertisement
Kuloomba St, South Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Tamworth Southside Uniting Church
426-440 Goonoo Goonoo Rd, Hillvue
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Coledale Community Centre
Advertisement
2B Kenny Dr, West Tamworth
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Carinya Christian School
25 Boronia Dr, Calala
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Oxley Vale Public School
Advertisement
155-169 Manilla Rd, Oxley Vale
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Westdale Public School
Gunnedah Rd, Westdale
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Nemingha Hall
Advertisement
Back Kootingal Rd, Nemingha
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Moore Creek Fire Shed
1019 Upper Moore Creek Rd, Moore Creek
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Kootingal Public School
Advertisement
Denman Ave, Kootingal
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Timbumburi Public School
542 Kia Ora La, Timbumburi
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Moonbi Public School
Advertisement
24-42 Charles St, Moonbi
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Duri Public School
100 Duri-Dungowan Rd, Duri
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Attunga Public School
Advertisement
1-1A Attunga St, Attunga
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Dungowan Community Hall
Ogunbil Rd, Dungowan
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Currabubula Public School
Advertisement
Bolton St, Currabubula
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Duncans Creek War Memorial Hall
53-55 Nundle Rd, Woolomin
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Bendemeer Public School
Advertisement
17-27 Charles St, Bendemeer
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Somerton Public School
Milkmaid St, Somerton
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Werris Creek Public School
Advertisement
68 Dewhurst St, Werris Creek
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Woolbrook Public School
Church St, Woolbrook
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Manilla Small Town Hall
Advertisement
Manilla St, Manilla
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Nundle Memorial Hall
101 Jenkins St, Nundle
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Wallabadah Community Hall
Advertisement
38 Martyn St, Wallabadah
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Quirindi Public School
20-30 Munro St, Quirindi
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Kentucky Memorial Hall
Advertisement
44 Noalimba Ave, Kentucky
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Willow Tree Community Hall
56 New England Hwy, Willow Tree
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Walcha Central School
Advertisement
154 North St E, Walcha
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Kingstown Community Hall
Kingstown Rd, Kingstown
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Uralla Central School
Advertisement
24 Park St, Uralla
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Spring Ridge Community Hall
Darby Rd, Spring Ridge
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Murrurundi RSL Hall
Advertisement
116 Mayne St, Murrurundi
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Rocky River Public School
354 Thunderbolts Way, Rocky Rive
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Gunnedah PCYC
Advertisement
View St, Gunnedah
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Gunnedah South Public School
1-15 Winder Pl, Gunnedah
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Curlewis Public School
Advertisement
44 Goran St, Curlewis
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Carroll Public School
73-79 Phillip St, Carroll
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Mullaley Public School
Advertisement
76-90 Nombi St, Mullaley
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Boggabri Public School
92 Merton St, Boggabri
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Baan Baa Community Hall
Advertisement
18 Baranbah St, Baan Baa
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Tambar Springs Public School
88-104 Tamba St, Tambar Springs
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Purlewaugh Mechanics Institute
Advertisement
Purlewaugh Rd, Purlewaugh
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Nurruby OOSH
13 Bridge St, Narrabri
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Narrabri Public School
Advertisement
90 Barwan St, Narrabri
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Narrabri West Anglican Church Hall
13 Burigal St, Narrabri West
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Coolah Central School
Advertisement
13 Binnia St, Coolah
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Wee Waa Public School
41 Cowper St, Wee Waa
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Warialda Town Hall
Advertisement
72 Hope St, Warialda
Opening hours: 8am - 6pm
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.