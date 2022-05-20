The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Federal Election
Free

Where to vote in New England, Parkes electorates for 2022 federal election

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
May 20 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINAL COUNTDOWN: Voters will decide this weekend whether Barnaby Joyce and Mark Coulton will get another term in parliament. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Tamworth and Gunnedah will cast their ballots this weekend to determine if Nationals MPs Barnaby Joyce and Mark Coulton will get a second decade in office.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.