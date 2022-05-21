Community preparedness will be at the heart of a pilot program to increase drought resilience across the Tamworth and Walcha local government areas.
Tamworth Regional Council and Walcha Council are one of three priority regions identified by the Department of Regional NSW to take part in the Regional Drought Resilience Planning (RDRP) pilot program across the state.
The pilot phase of the program is jointly funded by the Australian Government's Future Drought Fund and NSW Government's Regional Growth Fund.
The two councils have engaged the services of independent consulting firm, WSP Australia, to work with them to develop a Regional Drought Resilience Plan (RDR Plan).
The planning process will consider the region's vulnerability to drought, the actions taken during and after previous drought events and will inform priority actions to improve drought resilience.
Tamworth Regional Council's Director of Water and Waste, Bruce Logan, says the pilot RDRP Program aims to ensure community ideas and perspectives are captured.
"Community input on drought experiences, what has worked in the past and what could be improved in the future, will be critical to developing the Regional Drought Resilience Plan," he said.
"Working collaboratively with our neighbour, Walcha Council, to deliver this pilot ensures shared drought experiences are captured."
To help inform the plan, targeted engagement will take place involving a cross-section of stakeholders from both local government areas, including farmers, indigenous representatives, community groups and industry.
Walcha Council's Director of Infrastructure, Phillip Hood, says the information received from stakeholders will be used to develop priority grass-roots community actions to improve the drought resilience of both communities.
"Participation in the development of the RDR Plan is important for all stakeholders, because despite the currently booming agriculture sector and recent flooding events across eastern Australia, the best time to prepare for drought is now," Mr Hood said.
Stakeholder workshops will be conducted in May and a survey will also be shared with a broader section of both communities to gather insights on drought experiences and potential initiatives.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment.
