The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Wide-brimmed hats and limited edition pins raised a record sum for health services at TCMF 2022

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
May 21 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photo: File

A RECORD sum has been raised through the sale of the iconic Toyota wide-brimmed straw hats and limited-edition pins at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.