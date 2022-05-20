The Northern Daily Leader
Ryley Douglas Mackay pleaded guilty to resist police charge after resolution in New Year's Day taxi assault case

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 20 2022 - 8:00am
WOUNDED: Police dog Alpha arrested the offender last year, causing him puncture wounds. Photo: Peter Hardin, file

A DAY-LONG hearing has been avoided for a man who was pepper sprayed then arrested by the police dog after struggling with officers in the early hours of New Year's Day last year.

