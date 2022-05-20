A DAY-LONG hearing has been avoided for a man who was pepper sprayed then arrested by the police dog after struggling with officers in the early hours of New Year's Day last year.
Friday was set aside in Tamworth Local Court for Ryley Douglas Mackay, 25, to defend three charges.
Advertisement
Mackay was flanked by a support person when barrister Steven Doupe told the court a resolution had been reached on the proviso Mackay would plead guilty to one resist police charge.
He had already admitted to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.
Mackay punched two strangers in the head at a taxi rank on Brisbane Street just before 2am on January 1, 2021. Police facts show he was "agitated" at the time and demanding the next cab.
READ ALSO:
He ran off without helping the two men - aged 50 and 41 - but was spotted by police.
Officers arrested Mackay on Bridge Street, near Phillip Street, but police facts show he refused to comply.
Pepper spray was used but didn't stop Mackay from pulling away and crossing the road, recording police on his phone.
After Mackay ignored requests to stop and lay down, police dog Alpha was given the command to arrest him, causing deep puncture wounds to his leg.
Mackay was taken to Tamworth hospital for surgery. He was arrested by police later on New Year's Day.
The older man had been taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment for cuts on his head and swelling to his brain. The younger man was treated at the scene.
Magistrate Julie Soars ordered a sentencing report to gain insight into the offending, after noting Mackay's lack of a criminal record.
"It's come out of nowhere to a certain extent ... and he's only a young man," she said.
Mr Doupe said the time of day - and time of year - that the offending took place may indicate drinking had been involved.
Mackay will be sentenced for the assaults and for resisting police in July.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.