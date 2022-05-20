Tamworth's newest childcare centre, based on an award-winning design, has got the green light by Tamworth council.
Hampton property group director, Derek Miller, said the new $2.1 million Little Kindy centre would help fill a shortage of the service in the city.
"Tamworth could have a new centre of this size open every year for the next five years and it still wouldn't be enough," he said.
"Tamworth is a destination city. If you look at the number of rentals available, the number of houses going up ... it's got a lot going for it and people are starting to realise that."
Single Builders submitted plans to demolish an East Tamworth home and build the new 80-child centre in January.
The centre will be constructed on two lots at the corner of Raglan Street and North Street.
It was approved by Tamworth Regional Council this week.
Mr Miller said the building would be built to a similar design to a centre they sold in 2021, built in Sydney, which won an architectural design.
"It's not necessarily pricier it's just a lot more thought that goes into how you do it, how you connect the rooms, where you have the play outdoor areas, what you place in the outdoor areas ... everything's extremely well considered."
The building is designed to be carbon and thermally efficient, and will feature a 40 kilowatt system on the roof.
The company hopes to have it completed ready to open for the 2023 school year.
The centre will employ 12 full-time and four casual staff.
Little Kindy Childcare already operates a 41-child centre in East Tamworth Medical Centre and applied to expand into South Tamworth in December.
