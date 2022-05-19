The National Cutting Horse Association of Australia is celebrating the return of its flagship event, the 2022 NCHA 4CYTE Futurity Show.
The event will be held across two big weeks from May 30 to June 12 at AELEC in Tamworth, and will feature several drawcards to celebrate and honour the NCHA's 50th Anniversary, including the Legends Cutting on Friday June 10.
Advertisement
NCHA President Troy Randell said it was great to see the event return after the uncertainty of the last few years.
"We are anticipating a great event and would like to acknowledge the support of our sponsors, he said.
"It is fantastic to see strong entries, particularly with increased prize money on offer and we hope that this will support the cutting industry to continue to grow and encourage further participation in our great sport on multiple levels".
And there's some big prizes up for grabs in 2022.
Read also:
This year's Open Futurity will see finalists face-off for Australia's first $100,000 Futurity pay cheque.
Other highlights of the program will include the Marsh Carney Saddlery Sale Parade, Scone Equine Group Futurity Campdraft and Coprice Working Dog Trials finals on Friday, June 10.
The Open Futurity Final, Hall of Fame induction and Grand Parade will take place on Sunday, June 12.
There will also be plenty for spectators to browse, with a number of trade stalls open to the public. Entry is free.
See a full program of events here.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.