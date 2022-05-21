The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth parents call for more accessible playgrounds and public spaces

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
May 21 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ACCESS: Erin, Genevieve, Dante and Cameron Bice are calling for more inclusive playgrounds. Photo: Gareth Gardner, Supplied.

PARENTS of children with special needs are calling for more attention to be paid to the design of playgrounds and public places.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.