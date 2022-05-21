PARENTS of children with special needs are calling for more attention to be paid to the design of playgrounds and public places.
Tamworth mum Erin Bice has been making the trip to Manilla just to access a playground that accommodates her two-year-old son Dante, who suffers from chronic lung disease.
Due to his condition, Dante has trouble with movement and supporting himself because of an underdeveloped core, which means he needs special equipment.
Because he is also prone to lung infections, Ms Bice spent lockdown visiting Tamworth's less populated parks, to avoid the crowds.
But she said she was shocked to see the lack of access for disabled children and adults.
"After going to a lot of playgrounds and talking to a lot of parents, there isn't much inclusive equipment," Ms Bice said.
"This really surprised me considering public places should be inclusive."
Ms Bice said while some playgrounds did include at least one piece of inclusive equipment, the main issue was steep borders around the play area - making it impossible for a wheelchair to enter the playground.
"To me, it's important that every public space and work space has wheelchair access," she said.
"As someone with a child with multiple medical issues, it's hard to get them out of the house.
"But you want them to be out at the playground, involved and you want them to feel included."
Despite being a Tamworth city resident, Ms Bice has been travelling to Manilla to take Dante to Chaffey Park, which includes a special supportive swing and a concrete ramp for wheelchairs.
"It's a fantastic park and it's been amazing for Manilla and a lot of people are so happy about it, I'm so happy about it," she said.
"But we shouldn't have to drive all the way to Manilla just to have a variety of swings."
Ms Bice said she was concerned that members or representatives from the disabled community were not consulted when plans for playgrounds were being drawn up.
"We're not sure if they even consider people with disabilities when they design these spaces," she said.
"To me it should be automatic."
In the future, Ms Bice said she would hope to see every playground in the region with wheelchair access and at least two pieces of inclusive equipment.
Tamworth Regional Council was contacted for comment.
