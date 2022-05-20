WHERE would we be without them?
As National Volunteer Week comes to a close, the Leader sat down with a handful of Tamworth's unsung heroes who make the city a better place to be.
For Tamworth's NSW Rural Fire Service volunteers no two days ever look the same. But their reason for helping out comes down to just one thing - giving back.
Jeff Bartlett, who has volunteered with the service since 1976 said volunteering is simple for him.
"It's a job that needs to be done."
Whether it's fighting fires or helping out in the support crew, what's kept him volunteering all these years is the support from the community.
"I probably get the most reward out of getting the feeling I'm helping the community," he said.
"You see them putting signs out the front our their houses saying 'thank you firies' and that just gives you that feedback."
Mr Bartlett has recently returned from Lismore where he has been assisting with flood recovery alongside fellow volunteer Alex Purkiss-Smith.
Mr Purkiss-Smith, who has been volunteering with the brigade for six years, said it was jobs like Lismore and the Moonbi fires that he'll never forget.
"It's just mind-blowing the comradery between the community," he said.
"You're helping the community and then the community turns around and helps us."
For Mr Purkiss-Smith, turning up to the station doesn't feel like work at all.
"I never come here with a grumbly face."
Pat Rogers thought she was too old to volunteer when she first turned up to the fire station, but 20 years later she's still there.
Ms Rogers is part of the catering team and makes sure crews on the ground are kept well fed and hydrated to do their jobs.
"It's about knowing you're doing something for somebody else," she said.
"These guys go out in the field and I know that we can feed them decent fresh meals everyday."
Station manager Bron Waters had one way to describe the brigade's volunteers.
"They're worth their weight in gold," she said.
"If it wasn't for these volunteers, I think our world would feel a lot more pain and devastation."
Soon-to-be president of the Tamworth City Lions Club, Jo Newberry knows a thing or two about helping out.
With a membership base of 27 lovely ladies, the group is guided by a simple motto.
"Our family, our work, our Lions Club."
Ms Newberry said being a part of the purple shirt army was a way to keep her body, mind and community spirit active.
"It's just comradery, and being involved, and eventually that involvement helps other people," she said.
"It's a pleasure to be able to do things for other people."
Through fundraising activities during the year, the City Lions Club donates money to a variety of different community groups.
In conjunction with the Cancer Council the group helps run a 'Wig Library' for those having treatment, volunteer with Meals on Wheels and help fund women and youth refuge charities.
While it's about helping out, Ms Newberry said the social aspect was just another great reason to volunteer.
"It's being involved in the community and making new friends."
As a parent, the last thing you want to see is your child sick.
But if it does happen, the volunteers at Tamworth's Ronald McDonald House (RMH) are here to make the journey as smooth as possible.
After retiring from a 24 year stint in aged care, Louise Erenshaw still had the urge to help others.
"I knew I had to do something," she said.
Now, she's at a "wonderful place" doing something she "loves".
Whether it's making family members a cup of coffee, or just sitting down for a chat, Ms Erenshaw said it was her mission to make room for everyone at RMH.
"The people that we get her are from all different walks of life, but the fact is they're all so grateful."
"It's the best job ever."
When Jane Francis signed up as a volunteer four and a half years ago, it was a way to pay it forward.
Ms Francis said she saw the compassion of RMH first hand when her own niece stayed there while her son was sick.
"It's just one of those things you can't help but give back," she said.
With a sick kid in hospital putting a meal on the table or sheets in the wash is often the last thing a parent wants to think about.
"We try and make it like a home away from home," Ms Francis said.
"Everything is at their fingertips, they just put their bags in their room and it's all they have to do."
Volunteers are the eyes and ears of the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service, CEO Richard Jones OAM said.
This National Volunteer Week, Mr Jones is taking the opportunity to thank those keeping watch over the North West New England.
"It's the distance and the speed and the safety of these helicopters that is really making quite a significant difference in rural and regional North West New England," Mr Jones said.
"A term that we use around here is a little bit from a lot of people will make a big difference in what we do."
As well as being always on the lookout for new blood, the service has launched it's annual end of financial year appeal. Although Mr Jones won't put a figure on it, the service needs assistance to continue supporting the community.
The appeal is more critical than ever this year, given the impact the recent Lismore floods have had on operations - with water inundating the Lismore base at the peak of the disaster.
The service did in excess of 50 missions in the initial 10 days, with the Newcastle chopper relocated to the Ballina airport to help out.
"The teams did some remarkable work, that 50 plus missions in 10 days has broken all sorts of records for the amount of effort that was put in," Mr Jones said.
"We still are out of the Lismore base for another three to four months while we remediate that site."
The Tamworth base is committed to servicing missions needed in the area, primarily - incidents, farming mishaps, motor vehicle accidents and inter hospital transfers.
"Distance in the bush is what it's all about, so it's getting people back to Tamworth base hospital, or should they need to come down to the John Hunter or even off to Sydney, depending on their acuity level," he said.
"I think Australia would be a far worse place if it wasn't for the amount of people hours that everyone puts through whatever charity they may support, or community based organisation they may support."
While Barbara Upton knows full well she's helping other people through volunteering, she finds she gets back more than what she gives.
As the acting superintendent for St John Ambulance, the buck stops with Mrs Upton. She's in charge of taking care of the division.
"For most people, first aid is 98 per cent reassurance, it's being with that person, it's giving them the comfort that they need," she said.
"I think that's what the bulk of us like to hear when something goes wrong.
"Everything's gonna be okay, I'm here with you, I can help you, we'll get you the help you need."
This National Volunteer Week, St John Ambulance NSW is celebrating over 3,000 volunteers, who contribute about 300,000 hours to their local communities each year.
St John Ambulance volunteers are most often found providing medical, first aid and mental health services at events across the state - like Tamworth's Country Music Festival.
Volunteers also provide first aid training to school students and more. Mrs Upton has trained a fair few cadets, including her own children.
"Learning first aid and being able to give it to other people or administer first aid to other people, it's really fulfilling," she said.
"The good thing is when you're on duty, you administer first aid, but then it also can be used in your everyday life."
St John Ambulance volunteers were sent to support frontline COVID efforts throughout the pandemic at quarantine clinics and aided the vaccination rollout.
Mrs Upton said it was a period of change, because many typical duties were cancelled.
Normal duties are making a comeback, and from the turnout at Thursday's R U Volunteering Expo - Mrs Upton thinks after being home so long, people want to get out and do something great.
