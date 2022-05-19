IF you see a group of James Bond look-alikes swerving through the streets on Sunday, don't be alarmed.
You haven't found yourself on the set of a new feature film, instead the Rotary Club of Tamworth West is hosting their first ever Formal Wear Charity Motorcycle Ride.
Rotary Club of Tamworth West member Frank Henry said the event would be a great opportunity to get suited up and raise money for charity.
"Everyone's welcome, but especially those interested in motorbikes," Mr Henry said.
"The weather is saying good things for us so what more could you want!"
The event has taken inspiration from the global 'Distinguished Gentlemen's Ride' which raises money for men's mental health and cancer research.
Mr Henry said the Tamworth version will used funds raised by the event to support local mental health charities.
"It will go towards our community donations," he said.
"It all goes back into the Tamworth community."
The event will include a short ride around Tamworth followed by a barbeque lunch.
The ride will depart from the Riverside car park, behind the BP service station on Solander Drive, at 10:30am.
Registrations for the event will be $20 and will open at 10am, for more information, or to pre-register, contact Frank Henry on 0428 844 733.
