SIGNS in Gunnedah's smallest villages will receive a makeover in a bid to create a 'visual experience' for visitors.
The beautification project was unanimously supported by Gunnedah Shire Council on Wednesday.
Council voted to reallocate $20,000 from the 2021/22 community programs and events budget to the village signs project.
Deputy mayor Robert Hooke told the Leader the funding reallocation was needed as the current budget of $28,000 for the project wouldn't go far enough.
"This is something we've addressed as being important to the Gunnedah shire's attractiveness and improve the visitor experience," he said.
"It wasn't going to provide the visual experience that we really wanted to display."
The $20,000 was money left over in the 2021/22 budget due to COVID-19 event cancellations.
Councilor Colleen Fuller said the COVID-19 pandemic had certainly derailed "a lot" of council's planned events and put things off.
The transfer of funds will alleviate the budget shortfall for the village signs project and deliver new signs for Breeza, Carroll, Curlewis, Emerald Hill, Kelvin, Mullaley and Tambar Springs.
"Each individual village has its own unique character, we really want to better display that character and show the villages as being a vibrant place," Cr Hooke said.
"It's a gateway to our shire and I think people need to see that, as they're coming into a really vibrant community."
It is hoped the new signs will entice visitors to stop, therefore providing business for the shire.
Councilor Juliana McArthur said she was thrilled to see council supporting the satellite villages.
"It think it's great that we're remembering our villages, as a resident of villages myself," Cr McArthur said.
"It's great to see that we have this upgrade planned."
Each sign is expected to boast a carefully considered design to highlight the uniqueness of each of the villages.
