Amy Shark, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter-guitarist and producer from the Gold Coast and is bringing her See U Somewhere Australia tour to Tamworth on Saturday 25 June at 8pm.
When Amy talks of her latest album Cry Forever which features collaborations with Travis Barker and Ed Sheeran she says "I'd be a fraud if I wrote about things that didn't mean anything to me".
This album is Amy's attempt to tie together her many strands: the arena-filling pop star; the songwriter who just wants to be alone while her guitar gently weeps; the imperfect individual who doesn't want to censor herself; the artist still trying to figure out who in the music industry sees her as a friend and who sees her as a money-spinner; and the woman trying to underpin her personal life after a sometimes fraught upbringing.
This is the time to showcase who I'm meant to be, but as an artist I'm passionate and deep and I have a mountain of issues I'm still working through," Shark says.
"I'm never claiming to be perfect. There's a million things in my life I'm not proud of. Everyone is the same, but I'm just the idiot who writes about it."
'My life has so many complicated people in it. It's great for song writing, but hard on the heart and daily living".
Join us for this one night of entertainment as Amy Shark plays all her hits including I Said Hi and Adore which scored her nine nominations and four wins at the ARIA Awards.
Insideout - The Veronicas, Kerser, Day 1, Hooligan Hefs, William Singe and more! Insideout is a sideshow festival featuring the best of Australian Hip Hop.
This is a one night only chance to experience these amazing acts at Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre on Friday 3 June at 7pm.
The Veronicas - one of Australia's most successful international acts, with top ten and number one hits around the globe. For twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso, The Veronicas metamorphosis from emo-pop rebel teenagers into grown women with strong opinions and a distinctive direction, is due to a fateful expedition of creativity and maturity.
Hooligan Hefs - Since his monumental breakthrough in 2019, West Sydney emcee Hooligan Hefs has been redefining home-grown hip-hop with his street-ready anthems, trademarked with his own unapologetic flair and uniquely brazen style.
