The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What'S on

Amy Shark brings her See U Somewhere Australia tour to Tamworth

By Theatre Talk
May 18 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
On stage: Amy Shark is bringing her See U Somewhere Australia tour to Tamworth on Saturday 25 June at 8pm. Photo: Supplied

Amy Shark  

Amy Shark, is an Australian indie pop singer-songwriter-guitarist and producer from the Gold Coast and is bringing her See U Somewhere Australia tour to Tamworth on Saturday 25 June at 8pm.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.