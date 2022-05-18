NSW euthanasia legislation | System badly bent and beyond repair | This election

This is disappointing because the legalising of medically sanctioned suicide in NSW is not a small thing. It should not go unacknowledged. It is saddening because of what it signals to the rest of the community. It not only signals that the terminally ill - given certain conditions - can end their lives early. It also signals, unintentionally, that some short-cuts are acceptable. That some hardships can be avoided; that my life, indeed, should not be intruded upon by too much suffering.