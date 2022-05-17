WALKING in as open books, students left feeling inspired after discovering a range of new career options at Tamworth's annual Northwest Regional Careers Expo on Wednesday.
From aviation to the arts, there was hundreds of courses on offer, with organisers even discussing the possibility of incorporating flight school training in Tamworth into the HSC.
The expo showcases university and TAFE courses, traineeships and apprenticeships, but is also a chance for local businesses, such as Teys Tamworth, to promote employment opportunities.
The beef processing facility employs more than 500 people in Tamworth and offers a range of paid school-based traineeships, training manager Kayla Lewis said.
"Year 10 and Year 11 students can come work for us one day a week, and go to school for four days a week, or during the school holidays, and that will actually go towards their HSC," she said.
Staffing and supply chain shortages have left the industry crying out for workers, and all training is offered on the job straight from school with no experience necessary.
"We've definitely been impacted by skills shortages and COVID has been a big struggle for us," Ms Lewis said.
"But now that we're all overcoming that, we're starting to see a big drop in COVID and a big increase in people applying. Trainees will learn about packing meat, product identification, meat safety and hygiene."
Aviation created a lot of interest on the day, according to vendors Sydney Flight School and Tamworth's only flight school Airspeed Aviation.
Charles Impey, who helps coordinate the event, said he's even been in discussions with Airspeed and the NSW industry Training Advisory Bodies to implement aviation training into the HSC.
"One Calrossy Year 12 student spoke to Sydney Flight School and Airspeed Aviation about becoming a commercial pilot, and that's something she had never thought about before," he said.
"She's always been interested in law, criminology and international relations, but after today she's now thinking about it. And she can do the training in Tamworth."
Wee Waa High School Year 12 student Acacia Bell said the expo showcased a wide range of opportunities, and while she is still deciding on what she wants to do, it left her with plenty of options.
"Being able to go to all of the different sites has been a really great experience, and being able to look at all of the different pamphlets when I go home has given me options," she said.
"I went to a few of the different universities to see if I could apply for anything, and also looked at some early entry options."
The expo was run by Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light, and event coordinator Marina Hearne said the turnout was huge with around 2000 students attending.
A new parents information session the night before will now go ahead annually, due to high demand.
"The feedback from the exhibitors was that it's a good event because the parents ask really important questions, so it's worthwhile for them," she said.
