An elderly woman died in a tragic single-vehicle car accident on the New England Highway just outside Tamworth this morning.
Emergency crews responded to reports a car had run off the road near Nemingha, at about 9.35am, on Wednesday.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District arrived to find a blue sedan had crashed into a tree.
The 89-year-old female driver died at the scene.
A spokesperson for Ambulance NSW said five road vehicles had been deployed by the service to respond.
The Westpac rescue helicopter was also tasked to the scene, the spokesperson said.
Oxley police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
The New England Highway was subsequently blocked to south-bound traffic after the accident, according to Live Traffic NSW.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
