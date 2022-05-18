Think long and hard, before casting your vote | Letter to the editor

I love Australia and New England and I hanker for a free, safe, healthy and prosperous country for my kids.
I don't want religious laws that enhance bigotry or ethnic prejudice, or a so-called "trusted" digital identity pervading our lives. I don't want laws that permit the military to be called out on a whim to crush democratic expression or a government that spies on its citizens via increased surveillance legislation to disrupt democratic thought. These are a reality under our current major parties who have acted in concert on these matters.
Advertisement
The folly of privatisation - electricity, communications utilities and water, driving scarcity, prices, lost local jobs throughout regional areas, maintenance and network issues. A BIG mistake! Despite the promises of new dam infrastructure to "secure our water future" we will never enjoy genuine water security from our regional storage's under such a corrupted water market. It needs to be addressed and mistakes of the past reversed.
Fuel security, why would a country the size of Australia deliberately close down its many refineries to be reliant on weekly fuel imports? A fuel shortage that lasts even for a few days could be catastrophic.
Why can't we have genuine federal anti-corruption laws with retrospective powers? No transparency or accountability nor adherence to Westminster principles where the buck stops with the relevant minister. Who wants the legacy of a corrupt, broke, third-world Australia for our children?
There is a real medical emergency in country areas with a lack of doctors and nursing staff, exacerbated by the pandemic that needs to be addressed. Medicare which is the best gift ever given to the Australian people, needs to be properly funded not subject to the cuts we now see. The NDIS - death by a thousand cuts.
New England has a significant number of some of the poorest postcodes in Australia but no action to reverse that. Some of our literacy rates are also poor. Investment in public education institutions and TAFE is vital.
I worry about the direction of our country from an egalitarian, she'll-be-right shadow of its former self and gaps between rich and poor have never been greater. JobKeeper was rorted in the billions but no clawback from businesses like Gerry Harvey who still hangs onto $21 odd million. The debt $1 trillion, with little to show for it except record high inflation, an interest rate increase, rubbery unemployment figures, record low wages growth and reduced living standards for average Australians. Aussies everywhere having to work numerous part time jobs, for long hours, seven days a week just to make ends meet. Then there's the societal cost with absent parents and delinquent kids.
In regions impacted by mining, no royalties for regions mandating 25 per cent of royalty revenue for investing in local infrastructure or their future and no amount such as a measly $5 out of every tonne of ore spirited into a Sovereign Wealth Fund to enrich our nation into the future when extraction is finished, just more profits for major party donors. Nothing to address the obscene profits of extractive industries and corporate multinationals and even religious cliques - businesses masquerading as charities that pay precious little tax. Major party donors - many simply rent seekers looking to rort Aussie resources in a cynical and calculated game of mates.
Aged care is a bloody disgrace, despite the Royal Commission and ever since this sector was privatised. Profits should not be put ahead of the care of our most vulnerable elderly.
The sale of Darwin and Newcastle ports to China just a few years ago, just what were State, Territory and Federal governments thinking? Now apparently China is our greatest threat. The abandonment of our Pacific friends and the stingy refusal to help them.
This is not the universally prosperous, proud, egalitarian Australia I grew up in, nor want for my children. I want a government that is dedicated to Australians not captured by donors and vested interests, a government that fosters hope in the face of despair, but whichever major party wins this weekend, I suspect could be a Pyrrhic victory.
Mark Rodda, South Tamworth
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.