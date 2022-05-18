Think long and hard, before casting your vote | Letter to the editor

I worry about the direction of our country from an egalitarian, she'll-be-right shadow of its former self and gaps between rich and poor have never been greater. JobKeeper was rorted in the billions but no clawback from businesses like Gerry Harvey who still hangs onto $21 odd million. The debt $1 trillion, with little to show for it except record high inflation, an interest rate increase, rubbery unemployment figures, record low wages growth and reduced living standards for average Australians. Aussies everywhere having to work numerous part time jobs, for long hours, seven days a week just to make ends meet. Then there's the societal cost with absent parents and delinquent kids.