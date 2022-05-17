The Northern Daily Leader

Rugby Union: Kate Brown set to make 15s return with Central North at Country Championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 17 2022 - 9:58am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

She's played at the highest level, but Kate Brown isn't immune to the odd twinkle of jealousy at the opportunities and pathways available to young girls these days to pursue their rugby dreams.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.