CONCERNED parents want you to think about the animals when you go to vote this weekend.
The Tamworth Parents and Friends for Climate Action group held a demonstration on Tuesday, to put the spotlight on the impact of climate change on the city's native wildlife.
Advertisement
Group member Penny Milson said more often than not people overlook the dire conditions facing flora and fauna.
"We often see footage of fires, floods and storms and suffering humans, but we don't often consider the impacts on our beautiful native wildlife," she said.
The group displayed climate messages and stuffed animals in Bicentennial Park, in a bid to put climate change at the front of the mind for voters.
READ ALSO:
Without climate action, Ms Milson said she feared the day our local animals would only be held in zoos for protection rather than out in the wild.
"It would be a really sad day."
Local ecologist Phil Spark said in the Tamworth region the Booralong frog and the koala population are of high concern, especially following the drought.
The Booralong frog is currently being held in a captive breeding program in Taronga Zoo - a repopulation project that may become more common without climate action, he said.
"We're going to rely more and more on captive breeding programs as extreme weather events become more common," Mr Spark said.
"Common things will end up on the endangered list, it's pretty depressing, but that's the reality."
Without action, Mr Spark said extreme weather events will become worse and create "real problems" for animals with short life spans.
"Scientists have been trying to warn the world to take action, but we're still dragging the chain and not taking it seriously enough."
Ms Milson said she hoped the public demonstration would serve as a reminder for voters to look seriously at all candidates' policies on climate change.
"This election is the climate election," she said.
"It's a now or never."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.