After 13 years and two heartbreaking grand final losses, the Oxley Cods Indoor Cricket team has finally raised the NSW Police State Championship shield.
Team captain, Senior Constable Travis Ling, said the team was a "massive crowd favourite" in the final against Bourke, and the vocal support of the spectators helped carry the Cods to victory in Dubbo.
"When I got the shield, it was more about celebrating with the crowd in the end," Ling said.
"There was about 200 cops there around the net, so the atmosphere was pretty surreal."
As the underdogs against Bourke, who won the competition for the last two years, Oxley prevailed by 110 runs to 70. But, Ling revealed, the Cods did not come into the competition expecting to win it.
"I don't think we really had any expectations," he said.
"It was more about going away, enjoying it, and seeing what happens. There were no preconceived ideas about trying to win it, it was more about the camaraderie, getting away, and enjoying the whole experience."
The Indoor Cricket Police State Championship has run for 39 years, while Oxley has taken part since 2009.
Ling, who moved to Maitland last year, has been both a player in and captain of the team since 2016. Despite his departure from Tamworth, his teammates implored him to continue with them in this year's competition.
Though most of the team played well, Ling said there were several standouts from across the weekend who were key to the Cods' success.
"Jake Reeves was our star player. With the bat, the ball, or in the field, he was outstanding," he said.
"Our wicketkeeper, Craig Baker, his performance in the grand final was something to be admired. The crowd got behind him.
"Damian Thom, his bowling and batting was second-to-none. I wasn't sure how he'd go with the bat, he hasn't played much cricket in recent years, but he really stood out for me."
The tournament victory was a thrilling achievement for the Cods, but Ling said the team will continue to go in with no expectations in future years.
"Ideally, I'd just like to go away and play again," he said.
"I'm not too worried about getting ahead of ourselves with trying to go back-to-back. It's more about going away again, and if we don't make the final we'll be in the crowd cheering on one of the sides anyway.
"It's all fun and games for us."
Ling also thanked the team's sponsors for their support throughout the weekend.
