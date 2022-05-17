The Northern Daily Leader

Crowd carries Oxley Cods to maiden Police State Championship title

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 17 2022 - 7:43am, first published 6:00am
Everyone in: The Oxley Cods came in to the state championships with low expectations, and walked away with a title after a dominant performance in the final. Photo: Supplied.

After 13 years and two heartbreaking grand final losses, the Oxley Cods Indoor Cricket team has finally raised the NSW Police State Championship shield.

