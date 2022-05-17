Rural homestead nestled in the valley | 4 Bournes Lane, Moore Creek

Welcome home to "Marlow", just over 18 acres of perfection nestled in the Moore Creek hills and situated on the edge of Tamworth.
From the moment you drive in the gate, you will be overwhelmed with this stunning property. The most commanding views of the surrounding mountains but nestled in the valley away from harsh winds and surrounded with mature trees and easy-care gardens.
The current owners built the country-style homestead six years ago so the home and surrounding infrastructure are all in as-new condition. The property has been used as a horse facility, with three fenced paddocks. There are several sheds; the main shed is high enough for a horse truck or gooseneck and currently has three stables set up in it and a large tack shed complete with gas hot water.
