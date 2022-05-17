The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Property

4 Bournes Lane, Moore Creek is on the market, price by negotiation

Updated May 17 2022 - 2:21am, first published 2:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

House of the week | 4 Bournes Lane, Moore Creek

Rural homestead nestled in the valley | 4 Bournes Lane, Moore Creek
  • 5 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • 4-car garage
  • AGENCY: McCulloch Agencies
  • AGENT: Kristy Reid
  • CONTACT: 0456 785 535
  • PRICE: Contact agent
  • INSPECT: By negotiation

Welcome home to "Marlow", just over 18 acres of perfection nestled in the Moore Creek hills and situated on the edge of Tamworth.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Property
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.