Gunnedah Shire Council: council to vote to reallocate budget funds to beautification projects

By Tess Kelly
May 17 2022 - 8:00pm
BUDGET: Gunnedah Shire Council deputy mayor Robert Hooke said the new signs will help draw visitors to Gunnedah. Photo: File

GUNNEDAH'S village signs could undergo a makeover, with the hope the beautification project would help draw more visitors to the shire.

