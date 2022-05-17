GUNNEDAH'S village signs could undergo a makeover, with the hope the beautification project would help draw more visitors to the shire.
Gunnedah Shire Council will vote on Wednesday whether or not to reallocate funding from tourism operations to the village entrance signs project.
Deputy mayor Robert Hooke said revitalising the village signs had been something on council's agenda for a long time, but the current allocation of funds didn't go far enough.
"This is something we've addressed as being important to the Gunnedah shire's attractiveness and improve the visitor experience," Cr Hooke said.
The village signs project has been allocated $28,000, however it has been deemed this is not enough to entice visitors to stop in the area.
"It wasn't going to provide the visual experience that we really wanted to display," Cr Hooke said.
Council will vote to reallocate $20,000 from the 2021/22 community programs and events budget to the beautification project, instead of rolling this over to next year's tourism fund.
Cr Hooke said the money was left over due to events being cancelled throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We found that this money wasn't being used in the tourism budget, so we thought 'wow there's an opportunity to actually vote that across and get some decent signage'."
It is expected the transfer of funds will alleviate the budget shortfall and deliver better outcomes for the villages.
If the funds are re-allocated, new signs are on the table for Breeza, Carroll, Curlewis, Emerald Hill, Kelvin, Mullaley and Tambar Springs.
"Each individual village has its own unique character, we really want to better display that character and show the villages as being a vibrant place," Cr Hooke said.
"It's a gateway to our shire and I think people need to see that, as they're coming into a really vibrant community."
