A DISTRICT court date has been set for a man who has admitted to robbing a Tamworth service station in the dead of night then sparking a police pursuit.
Michael Hines, 30, gave a wave when he appeared virtually in Tamworth Local Court last week to enter pleas to four charges against him.
The court heard issues in the matter had been resolved after lawyers from the prosecution and defence met for a case conference.
Hines pleaded guilty to charges of robbery in company and police pursuit, while driving while disqualified and larceny will be dealt with as further offences in the district court.
The servo was targeted while Tamworth was in a coronavirus lockdown, and one allegation of not complying with a COVID-19 direction was dropped.
Hines has remained behind bars since his arrest almost nine months ago, and made no application for his release.
Bail was formally refused.
The matter will be mentioned in Tamworth District Court in early June.
Hines was arrested in the hours after police were called to a service station on Marius Street just after midnight on August 30 last year.
Officers were told two men had entered the CBD business and made off with cash.
Police claim a short chase broke out after highway patrol officers spotted the vehicle on Brisbane Street after leaving the petrol station.
Police said the vehicle was found with money still inside and the pair were arrested in West Tamworth about 11am that day.
A co-accused remains before the court and has not entered pleas.
Anna Falkenmire is a news journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court, crime and COVID-19.
