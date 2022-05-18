(4) - The Queen Victoria Gates , still at the entrance to today's Bicentennial Park at the bottom of Fitzroy St, were erected in 1897 to recognise the 60th year of her then record reign. (When will QEII's 70th be similarly locally recognised?). Note on the map 'The Oval' is our original Sports Oval, now a section of Bicentennial Park, and the 'Showground' shown was our 3rd, taking up part of the Park plus today's No.1 Oval, soon to be relocated to West Tamworth following the 1910 flood.