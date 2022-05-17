The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Sky is the limit: 2022 Northwest Regional Careers Expo in Tamworth offering students future pathways

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
May 17 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAREERS EXPO: Careers adviser at Calrossy Anglican School, Charles Impy and Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light event coordinator Marina Hearne. Photo: Peter Hardin

IT'S the highlight of the year for many students and educators, and this week's Tamworth careers expo promises to be the biggest in years.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caitlin Reid

Caitlin Reid

Journalist

Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.