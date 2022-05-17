IT'S the highlight of the year for many students and educators, and this week's Tamworth careers expo promises to be the biggest in years.
More than 1800 students from across the New England region will converge on the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) for the Northwest Regional Careers Expo on Wednesday.
Organised by the Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light, the expo brings together a range of exhibitors, including universities from interstate, to help the region's young people decide on their future career paths.
Event coordinator Marina Hearne said this year they're expecting upwards of 76 exhibitors, which is back to pre-COVID levels.
"The exhibitors are a range of universities, registered training organisations, local employers, industries, even service organisations like the tenants' advisory," she said.
"We understand that not everyone goes to university, that's why we try to get a broad range of exhibitors, so we know it's not the only option."
Almost 20 local schools will be in attendance, with some travelling from as far as Inverell, Wee Waa, Glen Innes and Walcha. But the expo is not only aimed at students, with job seekers of any age welcome to attend.
Ms Hearne said it's all about helping people get ahead in life, and showcasing local options.
"First Light is a strong supporter of local vocational and community service," she said.
"Our club is very heavily involved with youth and we see the value in investing in youth and trying to keep them in Tamworth."
This year, there will be an information evening at TRECC on Tuesday night from 6pm to 8pm for parents and carers or the general public who can't make the expo.
Then, the expo will run from 9:30am to 11:30am and 12pm to 2pm at TRECC on Wednesday.
Both events are free for the public to attend.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
