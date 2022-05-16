KINDNESS, generosity and a lot of hard work will help keep farmers warm this winter.
After putting the call out for donations of knitted and crocheted blankets five months ago, Sue-Ellen Wilkin said it was "amazing" to see the support from right around the country.
As founder of the online group 'Doing it for our Farmers', Ms Wilkin said the donations would help those recovering from fire, floods, droughts, COVID and mice.
"People think the drought is over, it's started raining so it must be raining money, but it's not," she said.
"This is just a little pick me up."
Blankets have been donated by local knitting groups and posted to Tamworth from all corners of the country.
"It's truly amazing," Ms Wilkin said.
"People are still thinking about those who provide our food and that's what's important."
With winter fast approaching, the blankets have been made to keep the farmers who were forced to throw out bedding during the mice plague, warm.
Michelle Drury, who owns a dairy farm in Attunga, has helped put the donations together, as a way of paying forward the support she received from the group.
"It's nice to give back when you've been supported over the years," Ms Drury said.
When the drought hit, the Drury family was left to survive on a tight budget, before receiving help from Ms Wilkin.
"It was devastating, you just can't explain it," Ms Drury said.
"The group provided food hampers, cleaning hampers, a shoulder to cry on and a cup of tea."
Because of this help, Ms Drury has been sorting through blankets and bedding for farmers and victims of the Lismore floods.
"We know what it's like to go through something so difficult," she said.
"Just to know that someone's thinking of you and wants to help, it means a lot."
The blankets will be distributed to local farmers and any left overs will be sent to Lismore flood victims.
