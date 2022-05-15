Nick Bowden slotted a first half brace to spark Oxley Vale Attunga to a four-goal shut out of South United in their Premier Division match-up on Saturday.
The Mushies made it three-from-three with a 4-nil win.
Advertisement
Riley Russell and Mitch O'Keefe also found the back of the net in what Mushies coach Tim Coates said was a "keenly-contested" game, but one they led almost from the outset with Bowden heading in a corner in the fourth minute.
Despite opportunities it remained 1-nil until late in the first half when Bowden made "a decisive run onto a very clever through ball".
READ ALSO:
Coates thought they "were worth" a 2-nil lead at half-time after having the better of the play, which as the scoreline suggests they did across the whole game.
"I was happy with 70 per cent of our game but we could do better," he said.
Mainly in their finishing.
"We probably had a few more chances that we could have put away," he continued.
"Just in the final third we need to be a bit more decisive."
But they were more consistent in their application than they have been in their previous games. And maintained a clean sheet, which was for Coates one of the most pleasing aspects.
They did welcome Russell back "after a week off" but may have lost Aden Hall for a while. He was injured in the reserve grade clash and "may or may not have fractured his wrist".
In the other games Moore Creek accounted for Tamworth FC 4-1 while Hillvue Rovers picked up their first win in their Premier Division return, beating Kootingal 4-2.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.