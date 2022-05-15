The Northern Daily Leader

Oxley Vale Attunga beat South United 4-nil to make it three-from-three

By Samantha Newsam
Updated May 15 2022 - 7:22am, first published 6:00am
Nick Bowden slotted a first half brace to spark Oxley Vale Attunga to a four-goal shut out of South United in their Premier Division match-up on Saturday.

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

