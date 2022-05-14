The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Federal Election
Federal Election

Barnaby Joyce Joyce reveals personal struggle with New England's 'childcare deserts'

Andrew Messenger
By Andrew Messenger
Updated May 14 2022 - 8:29am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Promises: The Coalition commits to funding a new child care centre in Guyra. Photo: File

Barnaby Joyce has revealed that childcare is so hard to come by in his electorate, even his family has struggled to find a place.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Messenger

Andrew Messenger

Northern Daily Leader journalist

Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Federal Election
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.