The Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel produced a barnstorming run to capture the $200,000 Scone Cup (1600m) on Friday afternoon.
Ridden by Kerrin McEvoy, the four-year-old gelding ran down the Brett Cavanough-trained Fender (Grant Buckley) on the home straight and then held off the fast-finishing former Scone Cup winner Dr Drill (James McDonald).
Dr Drill, a seven-year-old Great British gelding trained by Ciaron Maher and David Eustace, was beaten by just over half a length.
The Chris Waller-trained Kiwi mare Atishu (Jay Ford) flew home to finish third by just under a length.
Speaking to Sky Racing, Lees said: "You have your ups and down in this game, so it's really pleasing to win a feature race here at Scone."
Rustic Steel - who has seven wins from 13 starts for more than $617,000 in prize money - is now virtually assured of a start in the $2 million The Big Dance (1600m) at Royal Randwick on November 1.
"We'll put him away and target The Big Dance,'' Lees said of the inaugural race on Melbourne Cup Day.
Rustic Steel paid $4.80 for the win (TAB fixed odds).
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
