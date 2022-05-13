The Northern Daily Leader

2022 Scone Cup: Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel beats fast-finishing Dr Drill

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated May 13 2022 - 8:58am, first published 8:53am
CLASS ACTS: Kerrin McEvoy pilots Rustic Steel to victory in the $200,000 Scone Cup. Photo: Bradley Photos

The Kris Lees-trained Rustic Steel produced a barnstorming run to capture the $200,000 Scone Cup (1600m) on Friday afternoon.

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

