Four trees were reportedly vandalised at Chaffey Park in South Tamworth on Friday.
Police are investigating the situation after a community member called in that the trees had been disfigured.
A Tamworth Regional Council spokeswoman said it is difficult to understand why anyone would commit such an act of pointless vandalism.
"Council is working alongside community volunteers to green our community and this type of needless destruction is quite disappointing," she said.
The 'pointless' wrecking comes as Tamworth Regional Council moves to ramp up tree planting.
Council hopes to create shade and improve streetscapes in the heart of Tamworth following the success of last year's greening strategy which saw 600 trees planted during Spring alone.
