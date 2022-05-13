A WINNING lottery ticket was a Mother's Day gift that went forgotten on the fridge for a week but will now be remembered by a family forever.
A Quirindi mum finally had time to check the numbers online when the rain slowed her down on Friday, and found she had won the $200,000 jackpot.
"It's fabulous," she said.
"You never know what a new morning is going to bring.
"I completely forgot today is also Friday the 13th ... I've blown that superstition out of the water."
The woman said she would put the cash stash towards the family farm and continue helping her local community.
She said she would probably treat her kids to a special dinner to thank them for the extra special Mother's Day gift.
The local Quirindi newsagency sold the winning ticket.
