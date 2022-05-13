TAMWORTH local Julie Collins has seen her fair share of heartbreak when it comes to child welfare and domestic violence.
For over a decade she has been advocating for change within the Family Law Court system, now she has her sights set on the senate, running as an independent in the May 21 federal election.
The Ngunnawal woman came to Tamworth in 2018, and founded local harm prevention charity Shiloh Life Centre Ark of Hope.
"The charity looks to support families who are experiencing difficulties in the Family Law Court, who don't have any financial resources left and won't be given legal aid," she said.
"I began lobbying for change and so I put submissions into Pauline Hanson's parliamentary inquiry into the family court system.
"At the moment a parliamentary inquiry doesn't look at the evidence, they just want an overview of the problems.
"I don't think enough has been done about it, yes we've had this parliamentary inquiry, and before that we had the Australian Law Reform Commission which said we should abolish the Family Law Courts - that's a pretty big call."
She believes the answer lies in a royal commission into the Family Law Courts, and a reform of Section 121, legislation which bans publication of any part of family law proceedings.
"I would reform Section 121 and have them redact all the information including doctor's reports so that the average person can see the evidence," she said.
"I'd make the experts accountable, I would put child protection back to the states.
"There's simple changes of legislation I believe would put child protection back where it needs to be and we could straight away stop the harmful removal of children."
In the 2019 federal election she ran against Barnaby Joyce as a candidate for the Christian Democrats Party, but in 2021 she split ways with the party.
"There seemed to be a lot of conflict within the party and I felt disappointed they couldn't seem to focus on the issues that were at hand," she said.
Also supportive of a royal commission into the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said the virus brought many issues to the surface.
"I am running because I am very concerned about what's happened with COVID," she said.
"I'm very concerned about the extent that the government has blatantly failed to intervene when they could have intervened. We've known for many years that at different times there is police brutality."
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
