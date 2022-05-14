MAKING the transition from life on the land to retirement isn't always easy.
From succession planning to adjusting to a new way of life, farmers can be left feeling stressed and isolated.
But a new retired farmers group meeting in Tamworth is helping 'seasoned' farmers catch-up and connect over everything from food to fodder.
There's no coming between a farmer and a good yarn, and a love for the land never really disappears, according to NSW Farmers north west regional manager Mick Collins, who organised the gathering.
"It's an opportunity for farmers to share stories and generations of farming wisdom," he said.
"Farmers never really retire. For a lot of them, due to their age, or medical reasons, they have to move to town where they don't know anyone. It changes their entire life because they're used to waking up every morning and getting on a tractor or doing other things."
For semi-retired Liverpool Plains farmer Dianne Hockey, the meeting was a chance to catch up with old friends and meet new ones. She said the main comment shared was "it's always hard to shut the gate".
"Meaning most of the attendees maintain a connection through family if still on a farm, or they independently have a small acreage where they can run some livestock," she said.
"I was a little surprised as I was the only female in attendance, as I expected a mixed crowd, but the guys were great and I certainly knew a number of them and met other retired farmers from the surrounding area.
"Most of them have retired to Tamworth city and some to small surrounding acreages."
Ms Hockey said there was a lot of diversified experience in the room, and encouraged others to get involved.
"It's a great chance to share good old farming stories and maybe even some good old experience to be harnessed," she said.
It was also a chance to share concerns over challenges facing the industry into the future, including water management and government legislation.
"Soil and water are the two most important resources we have and we need to be much smarter about how they are both managed, so as to sustain our growing population with food and fibre," Ms Hockey said.
"We waste our water and wash away our soils.
"We certainly need our industry and lobby groups being NSW Farmers and national farmer organizations to represent our very diversified enterprises and different areas of production."
Mr Collins said the first gathering attracted more than 20 people, and he's looking forward to seeing the catch-up continue to grow.
"It lets like-minded people interact and talk about farming and agriculture. They've all still got passion in the industry and it lets people get together and meet each other," he said.
"It's the first one for Tamworth, I do one for Inverell and have done for four years and it's a raging success.
"But I had a few that were interested in trying to replicate that here and it's paid off.
"Two blokes who attended had never met each other, and they exchanged numbers and details and hit it off straight away."
The catch-up is held on the first Tuesday of each month at West Tamworth Leagues Club at 10:30am.
This is a free event, with a different guest speaker each time.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
