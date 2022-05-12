Last week, St Albert's College coach Niel Van Der Linde likened the intensity of the Parents' Weekend clash between Albies and Robb as to that of a grand final.
And it delivered.
Advertisement
The first grade encounter saw Van Der Linde's side get up 33-12 but he doesn't necessarily think there was much difference between the two sides.
"It was probably a bit closer than the scoreboard suggests," he said.
"Two teams play the same rugby and cancel each other out but we went well.
Read also:
"I think they just cancelled each other out.
"Each team tried to run but it got nullified pretty quick because they are so similar."
But if he put the win down to something, it was the way they went about making the most of the opportunities presented to them.
That is something they will have to replicate this Saturday when they face the Armidale Blues.
The Blues missed out on playing in round three due to a first grade bye and their opponents, Glen Innes-Tenterfield, unable to take the field due to a Covid outbreak.
Win-less in the first two rounds, Van Der Linde is wary of the Blues and believes they are not far off a win.
"The Blues, I expect they are going to get better and better as the season goes on," he said.
"I am not going to read too much into their losses so far against Tamworth and Robb."
Van Der Linde does have a few preparation headaches in the lead up to the match.
He has up to seven first graders out for the match and the task of reinvigorating his side after last Saturday's big event.
"It is going to be a big turnaround, we have to be real smart about the way we train this week," Van Der Linde said.
"It is going to be a good challenge this weekend, that turnaround and also all these players out."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.