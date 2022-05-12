The Northern Daily Leader
Farmers claim a win with stamp duty changes passed by Parliament

By Newsroom
May 12 2022 - 10:00pm
Changes: Deputy Premier and Minister for Regional NSW Paul Toole says these new laws will help ensure the farming sector continues to go from strength to strength. Photo: File

Family-owned farming businesses will benefit from new laws passed in Parliament this week that will see stamp duty exemptions extended on the transfer of primary production land to a company or other entity directed by a family member.

