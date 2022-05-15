COMMUNITY members and business owners have rallied together to help put the Liverpool Plains on the map - but more assistance is needed
The Plains Inc is calling out for members to join the group in a bid to get the ball rolling on a big dream for the Liverpool Plains Shire.
The Plains Inc chair and manager of agritourism at Windy Station, Clare Lee, said the group hosted a networking event to share the vision of the group with the community.
"We wanted to present to the community the vision of The Plains, our values and our strategy," Ms Lee said.
More than 50 people attended the event at Windy Station to find out how they could play a role in promoting the region through agritourism.
"We had a really enthusiastic community come and we stayed chatting with each other and connecting with each other for hours," Ms Lee said.
With the help of businesses and members of the community, The Plains group is hoping to build the reputation of the Liverpool Plains as a high quality food and fibre region.
"One of our main priorities at the moment is to connect, communicate and collaborate," Ms Lee said.
To do this, Ms Lee said the group had been organising activities, creating digital communication resources and developing a seasonal event framework, to highlight everything the shire has to offer throughout the year.
Liverpool Plains Business Chamber president, Sally Alden, who attended the networking event, said it wasn't just agricultural businesses that would benefit from joining The Plains.
"Through collaboration, sharing ideas, information and knowledge and embracing agritourism, visitors will have an enhanced experience and more people will be encouraged to visit and move to our dynamic region," Ms Alden said.
"Connecting through both education and understanding is a vital part of the modern tourist experience and the Liverpool Plains has much to offer."
Echoing this sentiment, Ms Lee said everyone had a part to play and a benefit to enjoy.
"Businesses all work hand in hand," she said.
"When we have visitors come to the Liverpool Plains they obviously look for places to eat, drink and stay."
While Ms Lee said she was thrilled with the turnout, the group is currently looking to grow its membership base.
"We want The Plains to be stronger so we're really doing a drive on membership," she said.
"We're open to all members of the community and businesses."
To join The Plains or for more information email theplainsinc@gmail.com
