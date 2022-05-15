COUNTRY women in Quirindi have been recognised for their commitment to servicing the community with a state-wide award.
The Country Women's Association (CWA) Quirindi branch was awarded the Past State President's award - crowning them the best in NSW for their volunteer work.
Advertisement
CWA Quirindi branch secretary Colleen Wills said it was a "wonderful honour" to receive the title.
"We live by the motto which says 'service to the country' that's what it's all about to us," Ms Wills said.
The Quirindi branch is no stranger to this award, having won it five times in the past.
READ ALSO:
But this year, they were recognised for a long list of activities they undertook to keep the community connected during COVID-19 lockdowns.
Ms Wills said the group would provide treats and pamper packs to aged care residents, gave vulnerable community members a purpose by encouraging handicrafts, and donated linen and kitchen items to women and children seeking refuge.
The branch also provided gifts for children staying in Ronald McDonald House, supported residents with aids such as walkers and shower chairs and supported the local hospitality industry.
"The important thing is inclusion in the community," Ms Wills said.
While the branch had helped almost every member of Quirindi in some way, Ms Wills said people "really admired" the work they do with aged care residents.
"When you take them to a disco and they're up there on the dance floor with their walkers it's great," she said.
"I just wish I had all the energy they have."
Unlike some branches, Ms Wills said the Quirindi group has incredible support from the community, with most of their funds donated to them through businesses around the town.
"We've got such wonderful backing of the community," she said.
"We couldn't do a quarter of what we do if we had to go and raise the money ourselves."
With such help from locals, Ms Wills said it was a priority of the group to put that money back into the community.
"If the public is giving you the money, they're entitled to see where the money goes, I'm adamant on that."
Advertisement
But while money is always a help, Ms Wills said without 24 passionate members the branch wouldn't have won the award.
"We've got some amazing people," she said.
"We have a lot of fun, the point is it's not a chore, it's a joy.
"We have a lot of fun, there's nothing more enjoyable."
The award was presented to representatives from the branch at the CWA state conference, which was held in Sydney in May.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.