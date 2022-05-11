There's no doubt that when tragedy strikes one of their own, small communities bind together to do what they can to help.
Such is the case with Tenterfield helping out Nathan Stapleton and his family after he suffered a life changing injury recently.
In conjunction with the Tenterfield junior and senior rugby league clubs, a fundraiser, dubbed 'Stapo Day,' has been organised for Saturday, June 11 to raise money for his young family.
On April 9, while playing rugby union for Boorowa against West Wyalong, Stapleton was caught in a ruck and severley injured his spinal cord.
He was paralysed from the shoulders down, leaving him a quadraplegic.
Stapleton grew up in Deepwater and married Kate McDonald from Tenterfield.
He played junior rugby league with Glen Innes and played 63 games in the NRL competition, mainly for the Cronulla Sharks.
Stapleton and his wife have an 18-month-old son, Harry, and another baby expected in July.
Organiser of day's events, Kristen Lovett, said Stapo Day is an opportunity for the community to show their support to the family.
"The reason this all started was because there was a lot of people in Tenterfield who did want to help but didn't know where to start," she said.
"And wanted to do something a bit more than just put money through a GoFundMe page.
"We will have raffles run on that day and at the end of the day we will run a charity auction.
"We are getting good donations for that coming through at the moment and and we are seeking donations as we go.
"The whole idea of the day is to rally and raise a bit of support for Nathan and send some videos through to him but also to have this charity auction to raise money for him as well."
The junior Tigers will line up early in the day against the MIT Jets before the senior league club plays against Texas.
Lovett is also hoping to pull together a Golden Oldies fixture between Tenterfield and Glen Innes.
"We have invited their Golden Oldies team to come and play against the Tenterfield Golden Oldies team so we have looked the create that link back to Glen Innes and Tenterfield for the day," she said.
"We also invite the Glen Innes community up for the day of footy but the idea of inviting the Golden Oldies was so that they would have an interest and be involved as well. "
Lovett encouraged the community to come along and support the day as well as asked for donations from local businesses to contribute towards their auction.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
