Representatives of the powerful Australian Energy Market Operator will front up at a renewable energy forum this week to discuss the future of green power in the region.
The NSW Farmers' renewable energy forum this Friday is set to bring together landholders and experts in an Armidale form to nut out the big issues of energy transition.
The city will be at the heart of the New England Renewable Energy Zone, Australia's largest green energy zone. Developers have proposed to build about 8 gigawatts worth of power projects in the area.
Chaired by Professor Paul Martin from the University of New England and hosted by the Armidale Branch of NSW Farmers, the renewable energy forum will feature panelists from Energy Co, Meralli Solar, ARENA, the Australian Energy Market Operator, the National Energy Infrastructure Commissioner, the NSW Agricultural Commissioner and the NSW Departments of Agriculture and Planning.
NSW Farmers Armidale Branch Chair Andrew Cameron said some farmers and community groups are concerned about the long-term impact on agricultural productivity.
He said it was a matter of making sure you build the right thing in the right place, and in the right way.
"There is a finite amount of productive agricultural land in NSW, so we need to make sure it used wisely," he said.
"Increasingly we are seeing interest in building renewables on ag land, both from farmers looking to diversify and from developers, and what we want to facilitate is an open line of communication there so agricultural productivity, economic opportunity and social benefit are all balanced.
"We need to remember that once you build on ag land it's gone forever, so we only get once chance to get it right."
Mr Cameron said it was important to ensure future electricity supply does not come at the expense of food and fibre production.
"It's critical any renewable development is done with farmers, not simply imposed upon them," he said.
Politics, environment and energy journalist at the Northern Daily Leader. I also write about health, bushfires and occasionally music. I'm a Brisbane boy by way of Charleville and Hobart who now lives in in beautiful New England. Get me at andrew.messenger@austcommunitymedia.com.au
