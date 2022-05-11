TAMWORTH councillors will soon pocket superannuation contributions, a move the current council has welcomed, with hopes it will entice the next generation to enter local government.
A total contribution of $30,000 annually between the nine councillors will begin from July 1 this year, after being given the final tick of approval at Tuesday night's meeting.
It comes after an amendment to the Local Government Act 1993 last year allowed councils to make payments as a contribution to a superannuation account nominated by their councillors.
Cr Brooke Southwell said according to the Office of Local Government, the lack of super payments is one of the big barriers to attracting women to local government.
"I think it is quite important with that in mind to have this," she said.
"Not only will this benefit ourselves, but also future councillors of Tamworth Regional Council."
Cr Phil Betts said he's been in local government for quite a few years and when he first started they got paid $60 a month.
"Most of us donated it to a charity because we were there as a community service," he said.
"In years gone by, when councillors got a remuneration, I used to donate the increase to some community groups.
"When you look at our neighbours in Queensland, the salary up there is just enormous, well in excess of $200,000. What councillors get in NSW is a very low pittance for the commitment they have to put in.
"To have superannuation I think is critical, to attract not only just female members but all young people."
Mayor Russell Webb said councils have been pushing for superannuation for years, and it was critical to encourage people to put their hand up to serve in local government.
"Superannuation is something that anybody who does any type of paid work in our nation is currently entitled to," he said.
"Local government in NSW, for some reason, has not been entitled to that in the past and there has been a push for many years by local government NSW and 128 councils across the state.
"It's not a great cost to the community, it's $30,000 annually, it's not a huge amount of money, but into the future I think that will help encourage some people to put their hand up."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
