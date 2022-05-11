The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth Regional Council: superannuation contributions to be paid to local councillors from July 1, 2022

Caitlin Reid
By Caitlin Reid
Updated May 12 2022 - 3:31am, first published May 11 2022 - 8:15pm
CRITICAL: Mayor Russell Webb said superannuation was needed to encourage people to put their hand up to serve in local government. Photo: Peter Hardin

TAMWORTH councillors will soon pocket superannuation contributions, a move the current council has welcomed, with hopes it will entice the next generation to enter local government.

