The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Wallabadah to host 'The Way It Was' festival for the first time in May 2022 after historic New Year's Day Wallabadah Cup races cancelled

MP
By Mathew Perry
May 13 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RACES: The 2019 Wallabadah Cup. Picture: Gareth Gardner

A "PIECE of history" lost to a small town after 169 years has inspired the community to revisit times gone by at a new event.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MP

Mathew Perry

Journalist

Journalist covering the Upper Hunter region of New South Wales for the Muswellbrook Chronicle, Singleton Argus, Scone Advocate, Hunter Valley News and occasionally the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.