Fire and Rescue are throwing open station doors to the public for the first time in two years, in the hope fire safety will stick front of mind this Winter.
Fire stations will be open across NSW between 10am and 2pm on Saturday, and South Tamworth fire station officer Royce Beck thinks it's imperative firies get into the community again, especially for children.
Children will be able to see a fire truck, demonstrations and firefighting equipment whilst the grown-ups will be able to find out more about home fire safety.
Mr Beck said he hopes children will pester their parents to check their smoke alarms when they get home.
Fire safety awareness has grown since the introduction of the mandatory smoke alarm legislation, said Fire and Rescue duty commander Peter Nugent.
"The most important part of our job is preventing fires. It's better off to prevent it than to deal with the aftermath," he said.
His advice coming into winter - check appliances, keep everything a 'metre from the heater' and don't light candles near curtains or combustible material.
Find out if your local fire station is participating here.
