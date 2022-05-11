The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Fire stations are throwing open their doors to the public for the first time in two years

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
May 11 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FIRE AWAY: Station officer Royce Beck, senior fire fighter Mark Stewart, qualified fire fighter Megan Shanahan and senior fire fighter Andrew Noakes will be showing kids the ropes of the fire station on Saturday. Photo: Gareth Gardner

Fire and Rescue are throwing open station doors to the public for the first time in two years, in the hope fire safety will stick front of mind this Winter.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.