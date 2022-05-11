WHETHER it's lending a few hours to assist the elderly, or helping keep local parks clean and tidy - volunteers are the backbone of the community.
Next week, Tamworth will shine a light on the region's unsung heroes, and aim to recruit hundreds more to help keep the city afloat.
With community organisations still recovering from the impacts of COVID-19, the upcoming RU Volunteering Expo is a chance for them to showcase the rewarding opportunities they have available.
Oxley Community Transport will be one of the many local organisations holding a stall at the expo, and fleet and compliance manager Kylie O'Leary said it's a chance for locals to give back.
"We're always looking for opportunities for volunteers to come on board. We do have a need for a large number of volunteers to be able to provide our service," she said.
Giving back could be as simple as giving an elderly resident an elbow to get up the stairs to be able to go to the theatre, she said.
"They can come on board as a volunteer driver picking up clients and getting them to their medical appointments," she said.
"Or they can come on board as a carer - we also do shopping trips and socials for the elderly who are still at home but unable to get out and about, and we have people who go with them who can assist them.
"I think the biggest thing they can get out of it is the reward of giving back to a vulnerable people and that really good feeling that you're contributing to the community."
Tamworth Regional Council's team leader inclusive community Katey Allwell said there are over 16 local organisations registered, ranging from Riding for the Disabled to Tamworth Regional Landcare Association.
"It's a great opportunity for people to build skills and experience as well as connect with other community members," she said.
There are also multiple opportunities to volunteer with council, whether it be at the Marsupial Park, the Country Music Hall of Fame or the Visitor Information Centre.
"Council has over 300 volunteers across a range of areas. We've got volunteers at our Powerstation Museum right through to our Section 355 committees," Ms Allwell said.
"There's long-term volunteer opportunities, as well as short term projects such as the festival ambassador program."
The RU Volunteering Expo is on Thursday, May 19 from 4pm to 6pm at the Lands Building at 25-27 Fitzroy Street, Tamworth.
No RSVP is needed to come along to learn more about the volunteering opportunities available.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
