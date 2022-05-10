The Northern Daily Leader

U18 Girls remain unbeaten in tough round for Tamworth Thunderbolts

By Zac Lowe
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:11am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Tamworth Thunderbolts Girls' Under 18s side continued their unbeaten streak over the weekend, but it did not make for easy viewing in the eyes of coach Scott Ward.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.