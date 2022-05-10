COUNCIL'S revenue will again be front and centre at tonight's Tamworth Regional Council meeting, and the Leader is back to bring you all the decisions as they happen.
Join our live coverage as councillors consider moving forward with a proposal for a Revenue Taskforce Advisory Committee to provide council with advice on options to generate more revenue.
Advertisement
The notice of motion was put forward by councillor Brooke Southwell, who is arguing that with projects like the indoor aquatic and cultural centre in the pipeline, council needs to come up with new ways to create revenue.
Councillors will also consider the 2022-2023 Annual Operating Plan, Revenue Policy and associated documents, as well as the ten-year Community Strategic Plan, which if approved, will be placed on public display.
Significant changes to Domestic Waste Management charges are also on the agenda.
Please give the live blog a moment to load below:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.