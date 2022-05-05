The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Lismore floods: Major hails the efforts of flood clean-up

John Hanscombe
By John Hanscombe
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:19am, first published May 5 2022 - 5:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Up on a hill overlooking the wounded city, at a tented army camp, Major Tom Neverauskas reflects on his deployment helping the people of Lismore and surrounds.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Hanscombe

John Hanscombe

National reporter, Australian Community Media

Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.